Drift.Wav update for 28 October 2023

Pre Release Update

28 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Info

Fixed

  • Reflections not working on highway mode the same as endless mode
  • Fixed general lighting issues in highway
  • Infinite car hit penalty fixed
  • Leaderboard spacing & UI fixes
  • Playlist issues after last song fixed
  • Exit button on setup playlist panel too small & not bright enough
  • Certain car smokes and trails not working as intended
  • Slightly increased LOD distance for roads & objects
  • Fixed braking causing NPC lights to activate
  • Fixed pause menu controls

Added

  • Individual car stats and car stat's display when choosing a car.
  • New truck NPC for highway
  • New signs on highway
  • Shuffle options for all playlists
  • More music for all playlists
  • Updated credits for all my beta testers
  • Basic UI accessibility in car select
  • loading screen going back to main menu
  • Added a super duper secret easter egg with a gift <3 ( good luck )

Known Issues that are being worked on

  • Spam reset causing lag & frame issues ( potential crashing of the users pc )
  • longer than expected transition times between menu and playing & vise versa
  • Resolution & quality reset issues when changing scenes.

Future roadmap

  • More cars
  • Custom tuning for cars
  • More songs & playlists
  • Static tracks
  • More polish on highway mode
  • Custom car smokes and car colors
