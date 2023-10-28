Pre Release Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Update Info
Fixed
- Reflections not working on highway mode the same as endless mode
- Fixed general lighting issues in highway
- Infinite car hit penalty fixed
- Leaderboard spacing & UI fixes
- Playlist issues after last song fixed
- Exit button on setup playlist panel too small & not bright enough
- Certain car smokes and trails not working as intended
- Slightly increased LOD distance for roads & objects
- Fixed braking causing NPC lights to activate
- Fixed pause menu controls
Added
- Individual car stats and car stat's display when choosing a car.
- New truck NPC for highway
- New signs on highway
- Shuffle options for all playlists
- More music for all playlists
- Updated credits for all my beta testers
- Basic UI accessibility in car select
- loading screen going back to main menu
- Added a super duper secret easter egg with a gift <3 ( good luck )
Known Issues that are being worked on
- Spam reset causing lag & frame issues ( potential crashing of the users pc )
- longer than expected transition times between menu and playing & vise versa
- Resolution & quality reset issues when changing scenes.
Future roadmap
- More cars
- Custom tuning for cars
- More songs & playlists
- Static tracks
- More polish on highway mode
- Custom car smokes and car colors
