Build 0.0.1.188 AVAILABLE NOW!

Rooted Halloween Special Event

The Halloween season offers a chance to see the Monastery in a new light... and by night! Dive into the lore of Rooted, taking you back 20 years when everything changed, leading to humanity's disappearance. We are seizing this event to introduce new features.

The Halloween Event

Event Dates: From October 28, 01:00 am CEST to November 10, 2023, 11:59 pm CEST.

Event Purpose: Owing to the Halloween event, play between life and death with a high enough infection rate to see traces of a ghost guiding you to the most notable and useful places, and discover the ghostly scenes of the past. Make proper use of all remnants from the past, including the injectors and... pumpkins! They will greatly assist you!

Exclusive Halloween items: it's now or never! We have specially created Halloween items for the occasion that you will find in-game in chests you'll need to discover. Only one chest per game session, and everyone can loot it if you're playing with others. No pressure!

The items obtained are permanently tied to your account.

The emote system

Interact with players using the new emote pie menu. Enjoy the initial emotes! Not all of them will stay, and new ones will be arriving soon.



The infection

Tackle the deadly bacterium from two decades ago. Plants spread this infection, and other players can infect you!



The health system

Monitor your health closely. Eat and drink to stay fit, and keep your infection rate in check!



The equipment system

Gear up with items from the Rooted world.



We've also addressed many bugs from your reports. Please continue reporting any issues through our in-game system. Your feedback is invaluable!

Halloween Special Items Information

Availability: These items are up for grabs only during the event, ending on November 10th. Miss out now, and you'll miss out forever!

Permanence & Exclusivity: Once secured, these items are yours through every stage of the game. However, they are non-transferable.

Looting Mechanism: One chest per session, lootable by all, ensures every player gets a unique item.

Alpha Invitations Details

Limitations: One Alpha invite per player. Not all will get one.

Redemption Process: Scored an invite? Head to our website, log in, go to 'Rewards', and send the invite to a friend.

Scope: This invite is for the Alpha only. It excludes other game stages and pledge rewards.

We continue the game development steadily, and no, don't expect an event for Christmas! While some new items will most likely be added to your collection, we need to focus on the game's development :)

Happy Halloween to everyone!

Mat