Guard Tower/ Turret Limits now Per Zone - 1.3.2.3

Patch Notes

Removed the first Diamond (on top of the unit) in the Movement queue visualization.

Removed the old Wallbuilder class

12 Turrets are now allowed per zone

6 Guard Towers are now allowed per zone

Updated turret construction hovertips to match new limits

Updated sandbagbuilder, hovertips, etc. to support 'per-zone' limit on Guard Towers (of 6, for now)

Set up a basic 'hover healthbar' for Enemy units

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

