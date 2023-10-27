Build 707 - Deltas, Framerate and Photosensitivity

Hey folks,
Covid is outstaying its welcome, and living rent free in my lungs. But two can play at that game. Wait. No. That's not true. Damnit. Oh well, back to coughing, I guess.
This is a big one. I plan on this being the FINAL EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH before I fold it into the Stable Build and we start the cycle again.
This one comes with a 'Photosensitivity' mode which reduces all those issues. Hope it helps.
This build also comes with a big change under the hood regarding how I handle framerate.
PLEASE LET ME KNOW THE GAME IS JERKIER, OR ANIMATION SPEEDS GET WEIRD!
And finally, I'm slowly moving to a new save system which simply records the changes on levels rather than whole levels. You should note that bookshelves, chests and the like now stay open/looted between builds. It won't affect everything you've altered so far, but will affect all new things you interact with.
Changelist:
- FIXED: Secret doors, picked locks and looted shelves are not saved
- FIXED: Tweaks to the payouts of Rosettas vs other magical items
- FIXED: Shield can block damage to your ship
- FIXED: Clickclack leader is invincible
- FIXED: God screen cannot be accessed until you have a Tear (not very useful)
- FIXED: Sleathen can be killed with Retribution
- FIXED: Too many arrows reclaimed during combat
- FIXED: Some time-based effects run too quickly on faster machines
- FIXED: Wolf summon gets stuck on doors due to using 'smell'
- FIXED: Can't exit ship - enemies around?
- FIXED: Can't brew Staria Draft from Staria Root
- FIXED: Can't brew Oil from Thrasher Glands
- FIXED: Can get off ship to attack enemy, even if land is invalid
- FIXED: Shooting a cobweb aggros Sellswords
- FIXED: Firing a weapon with Friendly Fire off near allies counts as a fineable offence
- NEW: Photosensitivity mode added
