Build 707 - Deltas, Framerate and Photosensitivity

Hey folks,

Covid is outstaying its welcome, and living rent free in my lungs. But two can play at that game. Wait. No. That's not true. Damnit. Oh well, back to coughing, I guess.

This is a big one. I plan on this being the FINAL EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH before I fold it into the Stable Build and we start the cycle again.

This one comes with a 'Photosensitivity' mode which reduces all those issues. Hope it helps.

This build also comes with a big change under the hood regarding how I handle framerate.

PLEASE LET ME KNOW THE GAME IS JERKIER, OR ANIMATION SPEEDS GET WEIRD!

And finally, I'm slowly moving to a new save system which simply records the changes on levels rather than whole levels. You should note that bookshelves, chests and the like now stay open/looted between builds. It won't affect everything you've altered so far, but will affect all new things you interact with.

Changelist: