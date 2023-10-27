 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 27 October 2023

Minor Update v1.4.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there...
We have further improvements for the game. You can check them out now.

  • Further optimizations for faster campaign turns and AI shipbuilding processes.
  • Fixed remaining issues for Campaign AI so that it has enough designs to build ships and not only subs.
  • Improved the submarine logic so now they can generate missions vs transports more often with proper results of sinking them.
  • Transport losses affect more the transport capacity (each loss reduces more percentage).
  • Ships in sea now train about +15% faster. This is not only more logical but also more rewarding for taking your fleets out at sea, aiding also the AI which usually has very active task forces.
  • Fixed ship flags becoming transparent according to camera view angle, especially during bad weather.
  • Improved Campaign AI on how it groups task forces to attack or defend regions.
  • Improved land army distribution logic.
  • Fixed some bordering connection issues in Sudan, South Sudan and Manjuria regions.
  • Various minor fixes.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

