Hello there...
We have further improvements for the game. You can check them out now.
Minor Update v1.4.0.4
- Further optimizations for faster campaign turns and AI shipbuilding processes.
- Fixed remaining issues for Campaign AI so that it has enough designs to build ships and not only subs.
- Improved the submarine logic so now they can generate missions vs transports more often with proper results of sinking them.
- Transport losses affect more the transport capacity (each loss reduces more percentage).
- Ships in sea now train about +15% faster. This is not only more logical but also more rewarding for taking your fleets out at sea, aiding also the AI which usually has very active task forces.
- Fixed ship flags becoming transparent according to camera view angle, especially during bad weather.
- Improved Campaign AI on how it groups task forces to attack or defend regions.
- Improved land army distribution logic.
- Fixed some bordering connection issues in Sudan, South Sudan and Manjuria regions.
- Various minor fixes.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update