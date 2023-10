Share · View all patches · Build 12558494 · Last edited 28 October 2023 – 00:19:03 UTC by Wendy



It's trickin' and treatin' time! The popular Trick & Treat event is back in 100% Orange Juice!

Running until the end of November 14, the Trick & Treat keeps your previous event progress, but adds many new costumes to be unlocked from the Shop!

Happy spoopy candy hunting!