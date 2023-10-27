Happy Friday,
We've just pushed a new update which will make loading time faster and run a bit smoother.
We've also adjusted the default POV in VR to have a tilt towards the action which makes for a more comfortable viewing experience.
We are still working on farther optimizing load time and performance optimization that will be ready in about a month.
Enjoy.
Space SEX update for 27 October 2023
Loading time optimization and new POV for VR
