Team Fortress 2 update for 27 October 2023

Team Fortress 2 Update Released

Team Fortress 2 update for 27 October 2023 · Build 12558449

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added an extra HIDEHUD flag for vscript maps (HIDEHUD_TARGET_ID)

  • Fixed using the extendfreeze client command to continue spectating enemy players after being killed

  • Fixed Arena mode player count HUD layout problem (community fix from Funicular)

  • Updated zi_atoll to sync the particles file with other the Zombie Infection maps

  • Updated zi_woods

    • Added props to aid scouts in getting up to the roof on the boathouse
    • Added trigger_push entities to the tops of trees
    • Implemented an optimisation pass

  • Updated koth_sawmill_event

    • Added spells to the Underworld Forest to encourage players to travel there
    • Added trigger_hurts to prevent spawn camping in the Underworld Forest
    • Added the Skeleton King to randomly spawn after cap
    • Added an additional Skeleton Consort for him as well
    • Reduced the amount of particles in the Underworld Harvest
    • Removed a custom texture since it wasn't needed
    • Minor clipping changes
    • Added an ammo pack to the cave
    • Removed a few pumpkin bombs since they hurt player movement too much
    • Added a loss-coverage program for Red team
    • Cleaned up some waste

