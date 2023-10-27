 Skip to content

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Ship Upgrades!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings ship upgrades! Yay :D

It also includes a fix to a gigantic bug regarding current/max health where the
player was able to over-heal.

