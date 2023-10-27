 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 27 October 2023

Reduction to crafting + Balancing Build V1.43

Harvest Island update for 27 October 2023

Reduction to crafting + Balancing Build V1.43

-Reduce crafting at the home bench. This will help with the game's early progress a lot.
-Adjusted the gods blessings on the god statues. Most of the god statues will require one of each unique items. This will encourage players to utilize the god's buffs and help speed the gameplay up.
-Fixed Sheep pen open bug

String: Cotton 2=>1
Rope: Cotton 2=>1 Twig 3 => 2
Ladder: Twig 5 =>3
Fishing net: String 10 => 5
Bug Net: String 5=>3
Sickle: Long stick 5=>3 Rope 5=>2 Stone 15=>5
Crab Net: string 15=> 3 Twig 10=>3 Long stick 5=>2

Because the game is story driven and one of the greatest highlights for Harvest Island, the game mechanics needs to be a lot easier to achieve a faster pace storytelling.

