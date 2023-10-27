Quick Fix for inventory death and full inventory logic.

v0.8.31
-Fixed issue where on player death, equipped items would not reset correctly with the new inventory logic.
-Fixed skill point upgrade menu buttons not interacting correctly after the recent UI changes.
-Fixed various issues with adding items to the inventory in the new logic when the inventory is full.
-Added a cooked salmon icon.
-Adjusted Bamboo damage taken modtype values
