Breakwaters update for 27 October 2023

Quick Fix for inventory death and full inventory logic.

Build 12558352

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.31
-Fixed issue where on player death, equipped items would not reset correctly with the new inventory logic.
-Fixed skill point upgrade menu buttons not interacting correctly after the recent UI changes.
-Fixed various issues with adding items to the inventory in the new logic when the inventory is full.
-Added a cooked salmon icon.
-Adjusted Bamboo damage taken modtype values

