BlasterBeat update for 27 October 2023

Update 1.1.4 Halloween special Event

New Customization!

Check the new clothing and helmets!

And join the Skeleton club with Kapellmeister

Haunted game mode with bots!

You request us, we delivered a mode with mobs! Defend yourself against the spooky pumpkins and kill the opponents in new Haunted mode. It’s the first iteration for PvE mode, so we want to hear what you think!

New modifier for Factory#14 map

Spooky time everyone

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed disappearing image in track update.
  • Fixed decimal BPM.
  • Fixed unavailability to shoot on start game.
  • Fixed Belorussian localization.

