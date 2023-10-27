Beta 0.9.2j Patch Notes

Hello Travelers!

A quick hotfix today to resolve an issue where a small number of players were unable to log in.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where some newly created characters were being generated with items using a newer version of item serialization that the live client was not able to deserialize preventing the character from loading, or any character if the item was placed in the stash.

What we’re Working on

Along with today’s hotfix, we also want to provide a quick update of some of the bugs and fixes we are continuing to work on.

Temporal Sanctum Progression Blocker (offline)

A fix went out for this in 0.9.2f, however withheld the patch note as we still saw a reproduction of the case internally. However, we believe this was purely internal and the fix did correctly work. If you’re still experiencing blockers in offline Temporal Sanctum, please let us know.

Volatile Zombie loop

There is a bug with two nodes in Volatile Zombie that are triggering while at negative mana. (Abilities which consume mana shouldn’t trigger while at negative mana.)

We have some fixes and adjustments we’ve made internally focused around these bugs and skill interactions which are currently planned to be released at 1.0, which we’ll share for awareness. Please note that these changes are still subject to further change, or omission with other changes. The planned changes:

Fixed a bug where Volatile Zombies’s Grand Sacrifice and Effigy of Combustion could trigger while on negative mana

Volatile Zombie changes: Dreadful Horde and Giant Zombie now only have a 10% chance to trigger their effects on indirect casts (from always triggering), such as via Awakening Presence or the Experimental Belt affix

Giant Zombie gives 120% increased mana cost (from 300%)

Our current decision of not releasing these in a hotfix is due to the power of the builds that rely on this, and that it doesn’t greatly impact performance negatively (server and/or client). We generally want to avoid hotfix changes that suddenly invalidate builds, particularly when that change could prevent others from pushing as far on leaderboards. We’re always eager to hear your thoughts on these sorts of decisions.

The changes to Giant Zombie were unrelated to the bugs, but are general changes to make indirectly casting Giant Zombie less necessary when using Volatile Zombie as a damage skill.

Other Fixes we’re working on

Here’s a list of some of the other fixes we’re currently working on. Please keep in mind this is not exhaustive, but some of the more commonly reported items which are in the works.