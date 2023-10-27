Spooky Update Hotfix 1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12558318 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 23:13:18 UTC by Wendy

Fixed not being able to click certain options in the Main Menu after returning to it once.

Fixed the Excaliburp sword despawning after 8 seconds.

Fixed the Tutorial not functioning after the October update.

Corvid is now Blood, giving a little earlier potential thoughts towards Blood pivots, and preventing Blood from being not possible (without banners)

if one of its units gets banned.

Fixed the Spirit trait not functioning

Fixed the new Blade/Daemon's Fork having inconsistent theming between icon and name, and a missing icon. It is now the "Devil's Cleaver" and has an appropriate icon.

Fixed being able to keep challenge climb on if you backed out of the difficulty selection, then remove some game modifiers.

Fixed Roscoe's new spell damage immunity lasting the entire combat (and thus also manalocking him the entire combat after first cast)

Fixed a rare trait tally issue which would cause some trait-counting achievements to be earned easier than they claimed (this also slightly made the Jack of All Traits perk stronger than it should have been)

Fixed some of the new Units not appearing in the right filters in the Compendium.

Fixed Ki O'dini missing their lovely companion buddies

Fixed Ranger not giving the Boss rewards any more

Fixed the Backflip skillbook not granting the skill.

Fixed not being able to turn off Advanced Vaults from the unlocks menu.