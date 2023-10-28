 Skip to content

Remnant II update for 28 October 2023

Remnant II Hot Fix Notes: 10/28/23

Build 12558284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Bug Fixes—
[- Gear / Items -]

  • Fixed an issue where Mods, Mutators, and Relic Shards were not saving as part of a load out.
    [- UI -]
  • Fixed an issue where Corrupted Meridian’s mod, Deadpoint, was missing its description.

