Made Marion Beta 0.2, Robin Full

Robin's full beta is now available!
You can now play Robin's route from start to finish and check out the new Extras menu, found off the game's main menu.
Save games from the first beta should work, but content you have already seen (Robin's first two CGs and one hidden achievement) won't show up in the new Extras menu until you go back and see it again.
Known Issues:
-
Missing Sprites: Some minor character sprites are not complete. Some silhouette characters, notably Hugh and Kafeel, will be replaced with sprites later. Hugh and Kafeel have greater roles to play in later routes.
-
Cut-In Placeholder: The archery target cut-in in Chapter 4 is a placeholder courtesy of the fine folks at unsplash.com. Because it isn't the final image, the related arrow animations may not be 100% on-target. I didn't want to place them precisely for a placeholder image.
-
The Lore Intro: The Lore Intro is still a work in progress. The text and music/narration are in place, but very few of the images are ready yet. It's a big project for our cut-in artist, so it probably won't be fully complete until Early Access launch.
-
Tunnel Background: I decided to commission a background for several scenes that involve the characters in a tunnel. The hold infiltration scene in Chapter 3 and the "under the tournament stands" scenes in Chapters 4a and 4b will have their own background in the release version.
-
Jukebox: The jukebox in the music gallery only has a few tunes so far. Placing all of them in there with their official Nakarada titles is going to be a day-long project for me, so I'm doing it between Beta and Release.
-
Last two CGs: Chapter 4a is missing a CG at the end and Chapter 4b has a CG sketch. These will be replaced with the full CGs at release.
-
Missing Achievements: There are 5 Achievements that should be available for Robin's route, though one will not be fully completed until the full game is out. We had a last-minute bug in which one category of Achievements (cheevos that require watching multiple scenes rather than being granted for seeing one) started bugging out and crashing Ren'py upon viewing the Achievements screen in the Extras menu. Those two achievements have been edited out while we attempt to fix the issue. Hopefully you will be able to earn your Sexy Bad Decisions cheevo at release!
Changed files in this update