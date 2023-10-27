🎮 DSX v3 Unleashed: A Year in the Making, Packed with Game-Changing Features!

We're thrilled to unveil DSX v3, the result of nearly a year of dedicated work. It's not just an update; it's a revolution in gaming, complete with an array of powerful features.

🎮 What's New in DSX v3?

Fully Operational Elements:

Our detailed roadmap has come to life, with key features already at your fingertips.

Virtual Controllers: Choose between Xbox 360, DualShock 4, and DualSense Emulation to tailor your gaming experience.

Sleek New User Interface: A modern and streamlined look for a more intuitive user experience.

Robust Support for Multiple Controllers: Connect and play with multiple controllers for an immersive gaming experience.

Highly Customizable Profile System: Tailor your gaming experience with ease.

Action System and Controller Page Interface: Live and ready, offering dynamic user interactions and customization.

Haptic Feedback Modes: Immerse yourself in your games with our dynamic haptic feedback modes. Audio To Haptics: Feel the rhythm of your game through haptic feedback. Rumble To Haptics: Experience vibrations like never before. Button To Haptics: Get tactile responses from your controller's buttons. Trigger To Haptics: Precise feedback through the adaptive triggers. Joystick To Haptics: Navigate the virtual world with nuanced haptic sensations.

DualShock 4 Support: Play seamlessly with your favorite DualShock 4 controllers.

And a lot more!

🔥 Looking Forward:

But we're not done yet. During our beta phase, expect:

Custom Mapping: Map Gyro/joysticks/touchpad to various stuff for added versatility.

Map Gyro/joysticks/touchpad to various stuff for added versatility. Enhanced Community Collaboration: Share and download profiles, and enjoy improved tools for mod development.

Share and download profiles, and enjoy improved tools for mod development. Advanced Functions: A suite of advanced functions, emphasizing user customization and versatility. Including Joystick Deadzones, Motion, and Advanced Touchpad Functionality.

A suite of advanced functions, emphasizing user customization and versatility. Including Joystick Deadzones, Motion, and Advanced Touchpad Functionality. And there's a lot more to come!

🔍 During Beta:

Please note that during the beta phase, issues are to be expected as we fine-tune and refine our features. If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

🚧 Recommended for Beta:

For a smooth transition once the beta goes live on the default branch, it's recommended to uninstall DSX and reinstall it. This will ensure you have the latest version for the best experience, especially for network communication.

🔐 Unlock v3 Today:

Ready to experience these groundbreaking features? Purchase the DualSense Emulation DLC and gain exclusive access to DSX v3, the result of nearly a year of dedication.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345650/

👾 Join the Gaming Revolution:

Become a part of our community and shape the future of DSX. Share your feedback, and converse with other DSX members. Join our Discord server

DSX v3 is now live! The result of nearly a year of hard work is here for you to explore and enjoy.

🚀 After Beta:

Once the DSX v3 beta concludes, it will be released for all users. However, please note that to use the DualSense Emulation feature, ownership of the DLC will be required for it to function.

🚫 Virtual DualSense Emulation Limitations:

It's important to be aware of the current limitations of the Virtual DualSense Emulation features:

There is no support for Haptic Feedback at this time, but could be possible in the future.

Some games may only support haptics and have no fallback for normal vibrations, which would not get passed to the physical DualSense.

🙌 Thank You for Your Support:

To our incredible community, your unwavering support has fueled this journey. DSX v3 is our tribute to your shared passion for gaming.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready for the gaming adventure of a lifetime with DSX v3 and DualSense Emulation DLC!