Ollie Update v3.0.0

Patch 3.0.0 Overview

This patch is a character update patch focusing on the new Character Ollie. In addition, various new features and bug fixes were also included.

It is important to note that this patch is not intended to be a balance patch, and existing characters are generally unchanged. There are plans for a more comprehensive balance update in the future.

General Changes

New Features

New Character and Collabs Added

New Playable Character: Kureiji Ollie from Hololive Indonesia Gen 2 has been added to the roster!

Ollie is a very high speed, low health character with many opportunities to mix up the opponent.

In addition, Kaela Kovalskia from Hololive Indonesia Gen 3 has been added as a Collab Character.

Kaela

Kaela’s has versatile support abilities that can help the users in both offensive and defensive situations.

Off-Collab - Lvl.69 Smithing Grindset - Kaela grants 3 passive buffs to her collab partner over time. She will grant the following buffs in order:

Shield: Take no Chip Damage

Sword: +10% attack

Armor: +10% defense

STAR Call-In - Get Some Help! - Kaela winds up a devastating hammer strike that sends the opponent flying. Near the corner, this move will wallsplat.

The “Archives”

This new feature will save any match the player has played both locally as well as online into a replay file. Players can then view VODS(replays) from the “Archive” option in the training tab.

Features included with Archives are:

Favorite, Review, or Delete VOD’s from local PvP or Online matches.

Filtering and sorting capabilities.

Step back & front, play & pause, forward & rewind.

Toggle hitboxes and enable/disable HUD elements display.

Take control of either character during a VOD to replay scenarios.

NOTE: New updates may have a chance of desyncing old VOD’s if character adjustments were made. A warning will be shown when attempting to load an older VOD.

Lobby Improvements

Since lobbies are our primary online feature. We are adding the following improvements to our lobby system with the Ollie Update.

Reduced the performance impact of multiple spectators on players.

Lobby members (including host) can freely move between player and spectator positions if they are empty.

Hosts can now set up a rotation where the winner stays and the loser leaves.

These features can allow a group of people to all play in the same lobby for an extended session and minimize the amount of time needed to leave and create new lobbies. The goal is to reduce unnecessary overhead time to allow players to play as smoothly as possible.

KNOWN ISSUE: Spectators can cause synchronization issues, more spectators will increase the chances of it happening. Currently, spectators utilize rollback to spectate, this is a known issue and we are working on a fix for it.

In preparation for future stages, the stage select screen has been updated to allow for more than six stage options.

Adjustments and additions have been made to the following stages: “Moonlit Gates”, “Main Stage”, and “Gang City”.

The AI has been overhauled to provide a more engaging experience for arcade mode and virtual frontier.

In general, easier AI difficulties are now easier than they were before. Harder AI difficulties are now harder than they were before.

Ollie can now appear as an opponent in Virtual Frontier and Arcade.

AIs will now be less likely to block mixup options such as Overheads, Lows, and Grabs if you have not performed them yet in a match and be more likely to block them the more often you use them.

In Arcade, when selecting “easy”, “medium”, “hard”, or “intense” difficulty options, the AI difficulty will now scale as you progress

“Classic” Arcade mode reduced in difficulty.

Improved AI performance.

The Training mode has been further expanded.

Frame Data meter has a new color Key added.

Frame Data Meter has been updated to display additional information regarding startup active and recovery frames.

Added option for AI to only block Low, Mid or High attacks.

Other Changes

When you enter the Infinite Prevention state in midair, a restand state will no longer be forced.

“Tiger Knee” inputs are now supported.

Added “P1” and “P2” icons over collabs.

Loosened the window between when an opponent jumps over you and when you turn to face them. This effectively means players will turn around to face an opponent earlier than they did previously.

A voiceline has been added when a Counter is performed.

Various General Networking stability adjustments.

Character Bugfixes and Adjustments

We have a broader balance patch planned for the future. Therefore, changes for existing characters are minimal and encompass mostly visual, bugfix, or quality of life changes.

Character Changes

Aki

BUGFIX - Aki’s floating twintails no longer appear before Aki appears in the intro.

Botan

BUGFIX - Fixed issue where crouching blocking hurtbox was larger than crouching hurtbox.

Super - BUGFIX - Fixed issue where super animation would not disappear upon winning a round.

Coco

Backdash - Animation updated to better reflect movement.

Korone

Forward M - Added eekum bokum to Korone 6MM, moved 6MM voice lines to 5L and 5H.

All Yubi - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where attacks would whiff against Fubuki when she is performing this attack.

Fubuki

5H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where attacks would whiff against Fubuki when she is performing this attack.

Suisei

BUGFIX - Resolved issue where Hurtbox while being juggled was inconsistent and would sometimes be smaller. Hurtbox has been standardized to match other characters.

QCF Grab - VISUAL BUGFIX - Opponents will no longer flash before they are covered by tetris coffin.

Collab changes

Miko