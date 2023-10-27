- Implement map scrolling via down-held-mouse-wheel-drag.
- Implement zoom of mini-map via mouse wheel over it.
- Improved scrolling from mini-map click to be smoother.
1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 27 October 2023
Usability improvements for scrolling and mini-map zooming
Patchnotes via Steam Community
