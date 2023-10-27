 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 27 October 2023

Usability improvements for scrolling and mini-map zooming

Share · View all patches · Build 12558085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implement map scrolling via down-held-mouse-wheel-drag.
  • Implement zoom of mini-map via mouse wheel over it.
  • Improved scrolling from mini-map click to be smoother.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2236081 Depot 2236081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link