- Fixed upgrades not working correctly in character creator which lead to broken character generation.
- fixed a lot of upgrade strings (lower case o in "of" in a lot of them)
- reversed and fix upgrade drop down list generation
- Redid how options are loaded, now loads on scene start.
- fixed the list at the end of character creation cause it was off center
Ashes of Arcanum update for 27 October 2023
[Alpha] 1.0.1 HotFix
