 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ashes of Arcanum update for 27 October 2023

[Alpha] 1.0.1 HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12558025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed upgrades not working correctly in character creator which lead to broken character generation.
  • fixed a lot of upgrade strings (lower case o in "of" in a lot of them)
  • reversed and fix upgrade drop down list generation
  • Redid how options are loaded, now loads on scene start.
  • fixed the list at the end of character creation cause it was off center

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2576961 Depot 2576961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link