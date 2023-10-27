1.11 Update | Halloween fixes and changes!

Fellow Zedhunters! Version 1.11 is out with a few fixes and changes!
Fixes:
- Fixed the Steam achievement "Nailed It!" not being completed when opening the very expensive container door at Container Port. For those that already opened the door prior to this update, will automatically complete the achievement when starting the game.
- Fixed some AI pathfinding issues on Container Port.
Changes:
- Increased the health for the Mega Zed (objective "Stealing the meat!?) by 100%.
- Changed the defending zones (optional objective "SERVE AND PROTECT!") to not decrease in size when a Zed enters the zone, it now stops at the current value.
- Increased dB level of the Nuke and its sound radius (you can hear it from further away).
- Changed the Nuke explosion effect a little bit. It now looks a tad bit better and more performant than before.
- Slightly increased the brightness on Container Port.
Added:
- More boss spawn points on Container Port.
Have a good one!
Changed files in this update