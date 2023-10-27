Update v1.13 - Survival Mode 2.0 + More Spookyness!

It's our final spooky update! Survival Mode is getting a significant change with this patch! Details below:
Survival Mode 2.0:
- Survive 10 increasingly challenging waves of enemies and bosses! Score as many points as you can until you reach the dreaded Final Wave!
- New All-Time, Daily & Weekly Survival leaderboards has been added.
- Creeping Goats now spawn in various formations.
Survival Mode is no longer an endless run, but rather pits you against 10 randomized challenges on a Daily or Weekly basis! This should make the mode less grindy, but still present you with a great challenge as you'll need to change up your strategy with each attempt to increase your standing on the leaderboard!
New Survival Challenges:
New Survival Challenges:
- Prince of Flails I, II & III. The Prince grows stronger with each encounter!
- Bats Everywhere.
- THIS ENDS NOW - the Final Challenge
Minor Changes:
- Some visual enhancements to challenge spawning sequence.
- Pause screen now fades background to a greater degree.
OH! And check in on us on Nov 1st, as we celebrate Owlboy's 7th Anniversary! We're going to reveal gameplay from the incoming Savant - Ascent REMIX Classic Mode, and MORE! It's gonna be a special event that you don't want to miss!
