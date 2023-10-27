 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 27 October 2023

Version 0.1.7

Version 0.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Added] Can workers use option added to chairs, you can disable or enable it via interacting while holding hammer
  • [Added] Now you can press left shift + click when ordering to add 5x, or you can left ctrl + click to add 20x
  • [Added] New arcade machine upgrade
  • [Added] Rope Barrier decoration
  • [Added] Added lock option to shopping list, with that shopping list will not reset when re opening tablet
  • [Added] No Smoking sign for automatically warn customers who trying to smoke
  • [Added] Pay bills ability added to manager
  • [Added] How to change who can use information added to toilet
  • [Added] More Product Sales upgrade to increase amount of buying groceries for customers
  • [Added] Cash register now closeable with hammer
  • [Added] Grocery order threshold for manager
  • [Added] Canopy upgrade
  • [Added] Parking spot for player
  • [Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to warehouse
  • [Added] Workers can fill option added to box shelves
  • [Added] Upgrade descriptions
  • [Added] Unisex Sign
  • [Added] Office Bed
  • [Added] Red Carpet
  • [Added] Cat House, with this cat never disappears
  • [Added] Energy for workers
  • [Added] Tax for our vehicles
  • [Added] Auto Light option for station with this you can make station lights active all the time
  • [Added] Total Salary info for employees
  • [Added] Can Store Drugs option added to cashiers
  • [Added] Information to repairable buildings
  • [Added] Cash register upgrade
  • [Added] Warehouse Upgrade
  • [Added] Cargo Truck, is activated with warehouse upgrade
  • [Added] Office
  • [Added] Upgrade to House
  • [Added] Stocker employee, now other employees cant place boxes to shelves
  • [Added] Builder employee
  • [Added] 2 New Customer

  • [Changed] Some upgrade prices increased
  • [Changed] When grocery variation is low customers buy less item
  • [Changed] Employees no longer go to sit in distant chairs
  • [Changed] Now employees pick up animation speed not affected by worker skill
  • [Changed] Motion blur clamp rate reduced
  • [Changed] Now a maximum of 2 people can wait at the register, making it important to put more than one register
  • [Changed] Now on foot customers, workers, cargos coming from further away
  • [Changed] Now if you repaired warehouse, your orders go there
  • [Changed] Lights change intensity range increased you will increase and decrease more
  • [Changed] Now workers does not run when target distance is low
  • [Changed] Vending machine info is now more understandable
  • [Changed] Maximum reputation level exp is reduced for late game

  • [Fixed] Shelf panel does not show items inside warehouse shelves
  • [Fixed] Staff picks up boxes as soon as we drop them off
  • [Fixed] Staff can take boxes from us sometimes
  • [Fixed] When adding grocery with shelf panel add item sound multiplies with adding count
  • [Fixed] Sometimes saving is not available because of save file using by another program
  • [Fixed] Some street lamps can not placeable
  • [Fixed] Workers get stuck at portal sometimes
  • [Fixed] Can stuck while repairing buildings
  • [Fixed] Inflatable does not affect from working speed upgrade
  • [Fixed] When pump hose putted to different vehicle old vehicle does not go until second vehicle fill up
  • [Fixed] Sometimes boxes float away in air
  • [Fixed] Sometimes after cash register completed shelf panel will open
  • [Fixed] Fired workers sometimes not quit and take salary every night
  • [Fixed] Cleaners can not fill soap dispenser & paper towel dispenser with single items
  • [Fixed] Nerrari hit to ground while driving
  • [Fixed] Cleaner can take trashes from us
  • [Fixed] Shelf full notification when worker interacted with box shelf
  • [Fixed] When we have all the babies still become a father notification shown up
  • [Fixed] When inflate pump picked equipment does not goes to inventory
  • [Fixed] Blackjack stuck at some conditions
  • [Fixed] When dispensers breaked with hammer items inside is disappear
  • [Fixed] When trash bin breaked with hammer trashes inside is disappear
  • [Fixed] Some notifications appear when sleeping so we cant see
  • [Fixed] An error when breaking bench while customer sitting

Open link