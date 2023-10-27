Version 0.1.7

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
- [Added] Can workers use option added to chairs, you can disable or enable it via interacting while holding hammer
- [Added] Now you can press left shift + click when ordering to add 5x, or you can left ctrl + click to add 20x
- [Added] New arcade machine upgrade
- [Added] Rope Barrier decoration
- [Added] Added lock option to shopping list, with that shopping list will not reset when re opening tablet
- [Added] No Smoking sign for automatically warn customers who trying to smoke
- [Added] Pay bills ability added to manager
- [Added] How to change who can use information added to toilet
- [Added] More Product Sales upgrade to increase amount of buying groceries for customers
- [Added] Cash register now closeable with hammer
- [Added] Grocery order threshold for manager
- [Added] Canopy upgrade
- [Added] Parking spot for player
- [Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to warehouse
- [Added] Workers can fill option added to box shelves
- [Added] Upgrade descriptions
- [Added] Unisex Sign
- [Added] Office Bed
- [Added] Red Carpet
- [Added] Cat House, with this cat never disappears
- [Added] Energy for workers
- [Added] Tax for our vehicles
- [Added] Auto Light option for station with this you can make station lights active all the time
- [Added] Total Salary info for employees
- [Added] Can Store Drugs option added to cashiers
- [Added] Information to repairable buildings
- [Added] Cash register upgrade
- [Added] Warehouse Upgrade
- [Added] Cargo Truck, is activated with warehouse upgrade
- [Added] Office
- [Added] Upgrade to House
- [Added] Stocker employee, now other employees cant place boxes to shelves
- [Added] Builder employee
- [Added] 2 New Customer
- [Changed] Some upgrade prices increased
- [Changed] When grocery variation is low customers buy less item
- [Changed] Employees no longer go to sit in distant chairs
- [Changed] Now employees pick up animation speed not affected by worker skill
- [Changed] Motion blur clamp rate reduced
- [Changed] Now a maximum of 2 people can wait at the register, making it important to put more than one register
- [Changed] Now on foot customers, workers, cargos coming from further away
- [Changed] Now if you repaired warehouse, your orders go there
- [Changed] Lights change intensity range increased you will increase and decrease more
- [Changed] Now workers does not run when target distance is low
- [Changed] Vending machine info is now more understandable
- [Changed] Maximum reputation level exp is reduced for late game
- [Fixed] Shelf panel does not show items inside warehouse shelves
- [Fixed] Staff picks up boxes as soon as we drop them off
- [Fixed] Staff can take boxes from us sometimes
- [Fixed] When adding grocery with shelf panel add item sound multiplies with adding count
- [Fixed] Sometimes saving is not available because of save file using by another program
- [Fixed] Some street lamps can not placeable
- [Fixed] Workers get stuck at portal sometimes
- [Fixed] Can stuck while repairing buildings
- [Fixed] Inflatable does not affect from working speed upgrade
- [Fixed] When pump hose putted to different vehicle old vehicle does not go until second vehicle fill up
- [Fixed] Sometimes boxes float away in air
- [Fixed] Sometimes after cash register completed shelf panel will open
- [Fixed] Fired workers sometimes not quit and take salary every night
- [Fixed] Cleaners can not fill soap dispenser & paper towel dispenser with single items
- [Fixed] Nerrari hit to ground while driving
- [Fixed] Cleaner can take trashes from us
- [Fixed] Shelf full notification when worker interacted with box shelf
- [Fixed] When we have all the babies still become a father notification shown up
- [Fixed] When inflate pump picked equipment does not goes to inventory
- [Fixed] Blackjack stuck at some conditions
- [Fixed] When dispensers breaked with hammer items inside is disappear
- [Fixed] When trash bin breaked with hammer trashes inside is disappear
- [Fixed] Some notifications appear when sleeping so we cant see
- [Fixed] An error when breaking bench while customer sitting
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update