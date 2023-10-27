Happy Halloween! Update 5.0.4

Knock Knock, Trick Or Treat? 🍭😝
Where are the bravest hunters? We wish you a Happy Halloween!
Our team hope this holiday is super exciting and a spooky jack-o'-lantern 🎃 is somewhere staring at you.We suggest you update BIGFOOT.
Cool decorations await you, boo! 👻🍁
Added:
- Halloween decorations.
- Improved Bigfoot's high jump system.
- Returned the ability to break the door of the trailer.
Fixed:
- Fixed freeze after an hour of playing in online modes.
- Fixed bug when hunter plays bigfoot animations near objects.
- Bigfoot AI bug fixes.
- Fixed a bug with the sound of using the zipline when it was audible and at any range.
