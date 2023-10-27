 Skip to content

BIGFOOT update for 27 October 2023

Happy Halloween! Update 5.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Knock Knock, Trick Or Treat? 🍭😝

Where are the bravest hunters? We wish you a Happy Halloween!
Our team hope this holiday is super exciting and a spooky jack-o'-lantern 🎃 is somewhere staring at you.We suggest you update BIGFOOT.
Cool decorations await you, boo! 👻🍁

Added:
  • Halloween decorations.
  • Improved Bigfoot's high jump system.
  • Returned the ability to break the door of the trailer.
Fixed:
  • Fixed freeze after an hour of playing in online modes.
  • Fixed bug when hunter plays bigfoot animations near objects.
  • Bigfoot AI bug fixes.
  • Fixed a bug with the sound of using the zipline when it was audible and at any range.
