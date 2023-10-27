v0.5.3e (Hotfix)

It's been a slew of hotfix over the last few days as we address issues.
Bug Fixes
- Reverted Java 21 to Java 20 (21 was causing issues integrating with a library we use).
- Fixed starting the quest "The Collector" causing save files to be corrupted. Unfortunately, if you already started this quest before the update your save file cannot be repaired (if you are in game before this latest update downloads, keep playing until you beat the quest).
- Fixed weapon experiment quests giving the player a lump of coal, instead of the experimental weapon.
- Fixed non-active passives showing tooltip sources display.
- Fixed skill bonuses appearing twice in the tooltip sources display.
- Fixed issue with fullscreen mode in WIndows 11.
Other Changes
- Drastically reduced the XP gained when using magic abilities.
Changed files in this update