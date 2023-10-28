Two Years of MetaPhysical

MetaPhysical celebrates its second anniversary!

To celebrate there is a new update.

Relive the past!

This weekend only: Experience past Seasonal Creatures!

Saturday: past winter creature.

Sunday: past summer creature.

Monday & Tuesday: Last days of the current Halloween Creature.

We thank each and every one of you! Without you, the game would not have become what it is now. Thank you very much!

We look forward to the months and years ahead and will continue our work with you.

New artifacts

Carpet now burns, making it clear why you can't pick it up after an exorcism

brightened night vision camera effect

Salt barrier enlarged

PvP: some new items are no longer visible to the player creature.

You can now paint your cars black again

Sometimes you could pick up items when using a radial menu

The new items were not dropped after the death of a player

Pentagram kept glowing after the death of a creature

Relics should now no longer fall through the floor

We hope you enjoy this update and have a great weekend and rest of Spooktober!

Dennis & Andre