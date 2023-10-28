Two Years of MetaPhysical

MetaPhysical celebrates its second anniversary!
To celebrate there is a new update.
Relive the past!
This weekend only: Experience past Seasonal Creatures!
Saturday: past winter creature.
Sunday: past summer creature.
Monday & Tuesday: Last days of the current Halloween Creature.
We thank each and every one of you! Without you, the game would not have become what it is now. Thank you very much!
We look forward to the months and years ahead and will continue our work with you.
- New artifacts
- Carpet now burns, making it clear why you can't pick it up after an exorcism
- brightened night vision camera effect
- Salt barrier enlarged
- PvP: some new items are no longer visible to the player creature.
- You can now paint your cars black again
- Sometimes you could pick up items when using a radial menu
- The new items were not dropped after the death of a player
- Pentagram kept glowing after the death of a creature
- Relics should now no longer fall through the floor
We hope you enjoy this update and have a great weekend and rest of Spooktober!
Dennis & Andre
Changed files in this update