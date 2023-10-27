 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 27 October 2023

Patch v0.1.229.22

Patch v0.1.229.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: Brightness/Gamma/Contrast calculations have changed, so make sure to adjust your old configurations accordingly.

General

  • Added All Hallows' Eve jackolantern turnips to all areas
  • Added 'Subtitles' option for both Dialogue and General captions
  • Added 'Seasonal Content' toggle to set whether seasonal content is shown
  • Added color preview for highlight sliders
  • Added several pathing ledges for AI to navigate by jumping to all areas
  • AI now has a harder time chasing a player in combat if the player is in the darkest visibility
  • Player can now parry thrown projectiles like axes, hatchets and daggers with firearms
  • Increased the reaction priority of thrown bottles
  • Added huntsmen sounds for moving and jumping on surfaces like tile/metal/leaves, ect.
  • Added inventory resize console command

Weapon: Flashbomb

  • First throwable weapon type
  • Can hold to increase throw distance and cook fuse timer
  • Will blind all creatures in the visible detonation area for 7 seconds
  • Stacks up to 3 times in inventory

Weapon: Jackolantern

  • Seasonal throwable item
  • Will damage and ignite creatures and targets on a direct hit
  • Stacks up to 3 times in inventory

AI: Woodsman

  • Can now throw their axe at targets if they are attempting to escape or climb out of reach of them

Area: Coast Cliffside

  • Added scripted event where woodsmen lift the drawbridge

Area: Coast Tavern

  • Added flashbomb pickups

Area: City Market

  • Added interior areas to several manors and structures
  • Added structures to skybox around the market
  • Added new AI spawns, pickups and treasure locations
  • Added some barriers to the main street
  • Tweaked some pickup quantities
  • Improved various textures to fit the style a bit better

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several issues with AI sense detection and hearing queue sorting
  • Fixed several issues with inventory equip and item state handling
  • Fixed issue where woodsmen would still charge at targets even when there was no valid path
  • Fixed issue where ladder climbing would continue past the length of the ladder
  • Fixed issue where merchant would not correctly lipsync his quell voicelines
  • Fixed several issues where AI animations would get stuck or incorrectly interrupted
  • Improved rendering and accuracy of projector shadows
  • Fixed several issues with fire propagation
  • Fixed issue where weapon viewmodels would get duplicated
  • Fixed memory allocation issues with some RenderTextures
  • Fixed various null ref and save/load issues

