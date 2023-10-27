Patch v0.1.229.22

Note: Brightness/Gamma/Contrast calculations have changed, so make sure to adjust your old configurations accordingly.
General
- Added All Hallows' Eve jackolantern turnips to all areas
- Added 'Subtitles' option for both Dialogue and General captions
- Added 'Seasonal Content' toggle to set whether seasonal content is shown
- Added color preview for highlight sliders
- Added several pathing ledges for AI to navigate by jumping to all areas
- AI now has a harder time chasing a player in combat if the player is in the darkest visibility
- Player can now parry thrown projectiles like axes, hatchets and daggers with firearms
- Increased the reaction priority of thrown bottles
- Added huntsmen sounds for moving and jumping on surfaces like tile/metal/leaves, ect.
- Added inventory resize console command
Weapon: Flashbomb
- First throwable weapon type
- Can hold to increase throw distance and cook fuse timer
- Will blind all creatures in the visible detonation area for 7 seconds
- Stacks up to 3 times in inventory
Weapon: Jackolantern
- Seasonal throwable item
- Will damage and ignite creatures and targets on a direct hit
- Stacks up to 3 times in inventory
AI: Woodsman
- Can now throw their axe at targets if they are attempting to escape or climb out of reach of them
Area: Coast Cliffside
- Added scripted event where woodsmen lift the drawbridge
Area: Coast Tavern
- Added flashbomb pickups
Area: City Market
- Added interior areas to several manors and structures
- Added structures to skybox around the market
- Added new AI spawns, pickups and treasure locations
- Added some barriers to the main street
- Tweaked some pickup quantities
- Improved various textures to fit the style a bit better
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several issues with AI sense detection and hearing queue sorting
- Fixed several issues with inventory equip and item state handling
- Fixed issue where woodsmen would still charge at targets even when there was no valid path
- Fixed issue where ladder climbing would continue past the length of the ladder
- Fixed issue where merchant would not correctly lipsync his quell voicelines
- Fixed several issues where AI animations would get stuck or incorrectly interrupted
- Improved rendering and accuracy of projector shadows
- Fixed several issues with fire propagation
- Fixed issue where weapon viewmodels would get duplicated
- Fixed memory allocation issues with some RenderTextures
- Fixed various null ref and save/load issues
