Z.O.N.A Project X update for 27 October 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We've got a small update 1.00.37 for you.

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Changes and improvements:

🔸 Fixed the issue with the accuracy of the red dot sight. This occurred when you were not shooting from the shoulder, but instead pressing it tightly forward.
🔸 Fixed one of the anomalies in the "Dead City" level.
🔸 Fixed one of the anomalies in the "Courier" level.
🔸 Corrected one of the missions in the PDA at the "Neutral Base" level. In the English version, it was displayed in German :)
🔸 Fixed a loading issue that occurred if your life was sustained solely by artifacts granting a life bonus, leading the game to incorrectly assume you had died upon loading.
🔸 AKS-74: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been changed from 3 to 0.7.
🔸 AK-74: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been adjusted from 2.5 to 0.5.
🔸 AK-12: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been altered from 3 to 1.
🔸 Saiga-9: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been modified from 3 to 1.
🔸 CQ16: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been changed from 3 to 1.
🔸 Minor fixes and enhancements on certain levels.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every venture into it poses a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There's still plenty of intriguing adventures ahead of you!

