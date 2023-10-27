

Hello, Stalkers! We've got a small update 1.00.37 for you.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Fixed the issue with the accuracy of the red dot sight. This occurred when you were not shooting from the shoulder, but instead pressing it tightly forward.

🔸 Fixed one of the anomalies in the "Dead City" level.

🔸 Fixed one of the anomalies in the "Courier" level.

🔸 Corrected one of the missions in the PDA at the "Neutral Base" level. In the English version, it was displayed in German :)

🔸 Fixed a loading issue that occurred if your life was sustained solely by artifacts granting a life bonus, leading the game to incorrectly assume you had died upon loading.

🔸 AKS-74: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been changed from 3 to 0.7.

🔸 AK-74: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been adjusted from 2.5 to 0.5.

🔸 AK-12: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been altered from 3 to 1.

🔸 Saiga-9: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been modified from 3 to 1.

🔸 CQ16: recoil strength upwards in two-handed mode has been changed from 3 to 1.

🔸 Minor fixes and enhancements on certain levels.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every venture into it poses a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There's still plenty of intriguing adventures ahead of you!