Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Death Log and Fixes

  • Added a basic death report when you die. This report includes the last hit that killed you, and the two monsters who hit you the hardest in the 5 seconds leading up to your death. Hopefully this will help in determining what damage types are causing you problems
  • Upgraded the underlying Dialogue System, in hopes that it will correct the spooky dialogue state reset bugs
  • Fixed an issue where Frigid Guardian's chilling aura wasn't always centered properly
  • Fixed an issue where the Shopkeeper assumed you had died once the first time you talked to her. Note that old characters may see a repeat dialogue event once due to this fix

