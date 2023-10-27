- Added a basic death report when you die. This report includes the last hit that killed you, and the two monsters who hit you the hardest in the 5 seconds leading up to your death. Hopefully this will help in determining what damage types are causing you problems
- Upgraded the underlying Dialogue System, in hopes that it will correct the spooky dialogue state reset bugs
- Fixed an issue where Frigid Guardian's chilling aura wasn't always centered properly
- Fixed an issue where the Shopkeeper assumed you had died once the first time you talked to her. Note that old characters may see a repeat dialogue event once due to this fix
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 27 October 2023
Death Log and Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update