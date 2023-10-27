 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleCakes update for 27 October 2023

Build v.0.7.2 live now - save/load bugfix and other updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12557621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major bug fix:

  • Save/load functionality was breaking due to crafting-related bug after Crafting with Taffeta at farm. Crafting code updated and bug resolved.

Additional smaller updates:

  • Fixed bug where SubAlert is sometimes destroyed before animate offscreen is finished.
  • Added error validation for interacts to prevent errors when no items received.
  • Removed unused phones from bus stop art now that phone saves are separate.
  • Clarified town directions in VH bus stop scene.
  • Added new Wayfinder interact posts for town direction reminders, etc.
  • Updated basic repeating grass texture.
  • Updated shopkeeper art in Butterworth Heights town.
  • Fixed Farmer Hazel’s idle animation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062861 Depot 1062861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1062862 Depot 1062862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link