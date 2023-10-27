new gore system, and new ads

new gore system ( head explosion after a big caliber shot)
new ads sniper system (scope)
a few bugs fixed
im back from vacations!! regululary updates are back!
Project Psycho update for 27 October 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
