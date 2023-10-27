 Skip to content

Twofold update for 27 October 2023

Twofold is out now! 💚

Last edited by Wendy

After over a decade in the making, Twofold is finally fully released and playable. Follow Olive, a college student struggling to get through their classes and on the brink of failing when they're given one last chance—take a filler course and pass it. Through this they find themself in the middle of a feud between two former friends which has swept up their clubs and the people around them.

Twofold is a story about romance, relationships, and most of all—family.

it features...

  • a nonbinary protagonist and queer cast
  • 2 female routes to follow with a bonus for completing both routes
  • several side characters to develop friendships with
  • a large original soundtrack and lots of CGs
  • 150k+ words over both routes
  • full English voice acting

There's also a physical release of Twofold's game and artbook you can pre-order on our store! Every physical copy comes with a digital key for Twofold so you can play it right now- the pre-orders won't be shipping until November-December.

follow us on...

Tumblr - Discord - Newsletter

