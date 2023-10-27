 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Happy Lab update for 27 October 2023

Hotfix: 1.021

Share · View all patches · Build 12557556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
1.021

  • updated game difficulty modes
  • localization updated
  • disable sm.fps
  • final level updated

1.020

  • story difficulty changer
  • bot reacts better to the orders
  • fixed: projects do show dmg pop-up

1.018

  • fixed voices and changed voices position.

1.017

  • fixed voices
  • easy mode in proccess

1.016

  • simplification of the first level
  • removed: dead bodies option
  • fixed: menu music

1.015

  • ESC to close the current menu
  • right mouse to close the current menu
  • cleaned up credits

1.014

  • fixed: steam achievements
  • added: body damage close btn

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 649961 Depot 649961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link