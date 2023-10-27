Valkie 64 Anniversary Update

Valkie's first anniversary patch will add more content to the game!

Here is a short breakdown what to expect in the new update:

3 new sub-areas

new enemies

new upgrades

balance changes

bug fixes and performance improvements

The new content can be played post game but also mid game to make the overall game experience richer. You can find hints to the new content in the Skytemple or in Kizen Town. I plan to release more updates in the near future!

Thank you for playing Valkie 64 and I hope you will enjoy with the new content!