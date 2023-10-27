Bug Fixes & QoL Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12557393 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 21:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!

Please see below a small batch of changes that have been made to improve the gameplay experience:

Resolved an issue where the bedroom wardrobe Displacement was clipping through the pouffe

Replaced the kitchen stove with a different object to enhance anomaly variety

Click on the balloons 🎈

Additional anomalies have been added to the Front Entrance, with more additions planned!

Fixing lighting anomalies will now correctly set them to their default state for normal mode, dark mode and nightcam mode

Updated the kitchen stool's rotation to better silhouette it against the glass table leg

Upgraded the anomaly warning screen to attempt to make it clearer that it is a hint and not an anomaly

Refined Offline Camera messaging to more clearly communicate that it can't be reported or repaired

Fixed the coloured text on the win/lose screen to more obviously highlight when the game has been won or lost

Removed the Corrupt Audio button from the Modern House reporting menu as this feature is no longer being added

Fixed reflections in the Hallway and Study

Thank you! 👻🎃