Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 27 October 2023

Bug Fixes & QoL Improvements

Thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!

Please see below a small batch of changes that have been made to improve the gameplay experience:

  • Resolved an issue where the bedroom wardrobe Displacement was clipping through the pouffe
  • Replaced the kitchen stove with a different object to enhance anomaly variety
  • Click on the balloons 🎈
  • Additional anomalies have been added to the Front Entrance, with more additions planned!
  • Fixing lighting anomalies will now correctly set them to their default state for normal mode, dark mode and nightcam mode
  • Updated the kitchen stool's rotation to better silhouette it against the glass table leg
  • Upgraded the anomaly warning screen to attempt to make it clearer that it is a hint and not an anomaly
  • Refined Offline Camera messaging to more clearly communicate that it can't be reported or repaired
  • Fixed the coloured text on the win/lose screen to more obviously highlight when the game has been won or lost
  • Removed the Corrupt Audio button from the Modern House reporting menu as this feature is no longer being added
  • Fixed reflections in the Hallway and Study

Thank you! 👻🎃

