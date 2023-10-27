Bug Fixes & QoL Improvements

Thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor!
Please see below a small batch of changes that have been made to improve the gameplay experience:
- Resolved an issue where the bedroom wardrobe Displacement was clipping through the pouffe
- Replaced the kitchen stove with a different object to enhance anomaly variety
- Click on the balloons 🎈
- Additional anomalies have been added to the Front Entrance, with more additions planned!
- Fixing lighting anomalies will now correctly set them to their default state for normal mode, dark mode and nightcam mode
- Updated the kitchen stool's rotation to better silhouette it against the glass table leg
- Upgraded the anomaly warning screen to attempt to make it clearer that it is a hint and not an anomaly
- Refined Offline Camera messaging to more clearly communicate that it can't be reported or repaired
- Fixed the coloured text on the win/lose screen to more obviously highlight when the game has been won or lost
- Removed the Corrupt Audio button from the Modern House reporting menu as this feature is no longer being added
- Fixed reflections in the Hallway and Study
Thank you! 👻🎃
