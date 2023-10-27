 Skip to content

Wastelander update for 27 October 2023

Basic Custom Game Config, Two more Desolation Levels, New Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Custom Games

As we start moving towards a map editor and custom scenarios, we have added the first step -> custom games. You can now edit multiple components of your custom games including:

  • Starting storm level
  • Number of Ruins
  • Number of alien shields
  • Number of turns to complete
  • Map Size

Map Generation

There are a few things we didn't like about the map generation that have been addressed in this patch to make games hopefully more fun and more consistent

  • You can no longer spawn along the edge of the map. The closest you can be is 2 tiles away so you always get the full value of your 5x5 base reveal.
  • The clearing the base starts in has been expanded to be 3x3 instead of a plus and is guaranteed to have a supply drop in the vicinity (not necessarily always within vision though). This will hopefully smooth out some of the RNG of starting areas.

New Achievements

  • 3 new achievements relating to winning games under certain turn limits.
  • Win a game on insane in under 10 minutes.
  • 2 new achievements for the new desolation levels.

Performance Improvements

Fixed some significant stutters related to clicking on cells, especially when using certain abilities or having certain augments active. Clicking in general should feel a lot smoother. There will be further performance improvements including to idle FPS as we get closer to launch.

Bug Fixes

  • Unstoppable Fissure now reveals all exploded tiles
  • Explosive growth secondary effect (+ shaped grass left behind) wasn't working
  • Fixed bug with Sustainable Architecture where it wasn't always applying the correct effects to adjacent storage buildings

