Speedrun Timer Improvements

Changed the built-in speedrun timer from an on/off toggle to a selector with multiple different speedrun types:
- Total Playtime: Same as the old behavior, just an on-screen timer that counts up.
- Any %: Stops the timer when you beat the game.
- All Stars: Stops the timer when you have all stars.
- [spoiler]All Rainbow Gems: Stops the timer when you have all rainbow gems.[/spoiler]
I haven't tested super thoroughly, so apologies if they don't work in all cases.
Also you can change speedrun mode at any time, but it works best of you use them on a new or reset profile.
Changed files in this update