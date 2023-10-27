Speedrun Timer Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12557333 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Changed the built-in speedrun timer from an on/off toggle to a selector with multiple different speedrun types:

Total Playtime: Same as the old behavior, just an on-screen timer that counts up. Any %: Stops the timer when you beat the game. All Stars: Stops the timer when you have all stars. [spoiler]All Rainbow Gems: Stops the timer when you have all rainbow gems.[/spoiler]

I haven't tested super thoroughly, so apologies if they don't work in all cases.

Also you can change speedrun mode at any time, but it works best of you use them on a new or reset profile.