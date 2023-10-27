 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PogoChamp update for 27 October 2023

Speedrun Timer Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12557333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the built-in speedrun timer from an on/off toggle to a selector with multiple different speedrun types:

  1. Total Playtime: Same as the old behavior, just an on-screen timer that counts up.
  2. Any %: Stops the timer when you beat the game.
  3. All Stars: Stops the timer when you have all stars.
  4. [spoiler]All Rainbow Gems: Stops the timer when you have all rainbow gems.[/spoiler]

I haven't tested super thoroughly, so apologies if they don't work in all cases.

Also you can change speedrun mode at any time, but it works best of you use them on a new or reset profile.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link