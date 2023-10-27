 Skip to content

Adrift Program update for 27 October 2023

Build 1.0.4. Hotfix - GAMEBREAKING hotfix

Build 1.0.4.

Hotfix 1.0.3 needed to be hotfixed, as it had its Steam scripts removed. Lots of errors ensued.

The issue is _expected _to be resolved. I hope. A lot.

