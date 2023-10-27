0.9 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12557314 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

A new content update has come to Void Survivors!!! This update brings changes such as:

All elite enemies have active attacks now, they no longer only stalk you.

Bosses attacks have been improved to increase their difficulty.

To balance elites' and bosses' challenges the experience they give when defeated has been multiplied by 2.5.

Spells, summons and mercenaries skill trees have been rebalanced to reduce their numbers and avoid the sense of meaningless skills, 17 upgrades have been removed.

The camera has been improved to avoid lagging effects.

Thats all! The next update will focus on replacing some weapons upgrades to make them more diverse and fun, and adding the new map "The Void". Stay tuned!