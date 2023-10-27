 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 27 October 2023

V. 3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12557307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added level 35

A very hazy parking garage area with some outdoor parts. There are several new posters around the level as well. There is a sub-area with a more typical parking garage area, and another sub-area with some offices. Level 35 is infinitely generated.

Added the Raging Bull 44 Magnum revolver

Suggested by Lor0roze on discord. It's a fairly power 6-shot revolver. It can be found in level 13 and in arena mode with all of the other guns.

Made some changes to the vault

The vault in the frontrooms now spawns items a little off-center so you can see what's being spawned. In addition, more items now fit on one page of the interface.

Small fixes

A couple of smaller things were fixed.

I will do some more community suggestions next update. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922061 Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link