Added level 35

A very hazy parking garage area with some outdoor parts. There are several new posters around the level as well. There is a sub-area with a more typical parking garage area, and another sub-area with some offices. Level 35 is infinitely generated.

Added the Raging Bull 44 Magnum revolver

Suggested by Lor0roze on discord. It's a fairly power 6-shot revolver. It can be found in level 13 and in arena mode with all of the other guns.

Made some changes to the vault

The vault in the frontrooms now spawns items a little off-center so you can see what's being spawned. In addition, more items now fit on one page of the interface.

Small fixes

A couple of smaller things were fixed.

I will do some more community suggestions next update. Stay tuned!