Firework Simulator update for 27 October 2023

New Firework: The Haunted House + Demo now available!

New Firework

There's a new firework available, it's on the bottom shelf in the firework stand next to the capybara.

👻 The Haunted House 👻

This one is sort of similar to the Missiles firework but shoots flares with Halloween colors.

Based on Haunted House Builder:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2626180/Haunted_House_Builder/

Just update the game and it will be in the firework stand on the bottom shelf.

Demo Available

There's a demo for Firework Simulator now. It has a selection of fireworks to try out and the Alley map.

Fixes

  • Fixed selection issues in the firework stand where you couldn't select right or left.

