New Firework: The Haunted House + Demo now available!

New Firework
There's a new firework available, it's on the bottom shelf in the firework stand next to the capybara.
👻 The Haunted House 👻
This one is sort of similar to the Missiles firework but shoots flares with Halloween colors.
Based on Haunted House Builder:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2626180/Haunted_House_Builder/
Just update the game and it will be in the firework stand on the bottom shelf.
Demo Available
There's a demo for Firework Simulator now. It has a selection of fireworks to try out and the Alley map.
Fixes
- Fixed selection issues in the firework stand where you couldn't select right or left.
