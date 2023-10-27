Everyone Must Die: A Western Standoff launch

A game that started as a school project has now 3 years later finally become a fully fledged title. Thank you to everyone who has wishlisted and all of our playertesters for helping us along this long and wonderful journey.
We hope you'll enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A game that started as a school project has now 3 years later finally become a fully fledged title. Thank you to everyone who has wishlisted and all of our playertesters for helping us along this long and wonderful journey.
We hope you'll enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update