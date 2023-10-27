 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 27 October 2023

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 12557223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.0505

🎯 [Balance] The Founders T7 skill Skill Shot has been buffed: the bonus to crit damage is now increased by 45% if using a Fighter-type ship (up from 30%).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could occur related to the shooting range of Cloner-type drones when weapons with a higher grade than "Common" was employed.
🎯 [Bug fix] The number of decimals used for comparisons of item properties are now more appropriate. This should also fix some statistics that previously could fail to be presented.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link