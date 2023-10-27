Misc update

Version 1.0505
🎯 [Balance] The Founders T7 skill Skill Shot has been buffed: the bonus to crit damage is now increased by 45% if using a Fighter-type ship (up from 30%).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could occur related to the shooting range of Cloner-type drones when weapons with a higher grade than "Common" was employed.
🎯 [Bug fix] The number of decimals used for comparisons of item properties are now more appropriate. This should also fix some statistics that previously could fail to be presented.
