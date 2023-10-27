 Skip to content

House Warming Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Build 0.1.1.2838(27/10/2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

– Toll Gates --

New:

  • Introducing Toll Gates for Skills and Stats Upgrades (only cosmetic for now)
  • Will be used to manage Rogue like progression
  • Use the brand new Walk To Confirm Tech
  • Traps against the rat swarm are now activated using by kicking them (instead of pressure plates)

Update:

  • Update death and victory screens with sounds and post process
  • Improve Gun Special usage (Animation, Camera shake, better visibility of affected area, …)

Fix:

  • Fix Kickable state on the Tuto Peasant is not displaying both status at once
  • Fix Pressure plate Traps are now properly activating

