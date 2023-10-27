Build 0.1.1.2838(27/10/2023)

– Toll Gates --
New:
- Introducing Toll Gates for Skills and Stats Upgrades (only cosmetic for now)
- Will be used to manage Rogue like progression
- Use the brand new Walk To Confirm Tech
- Traps against the rat swarm are now activated using by kicking them (instead of pressure plates)
Update:
- Update death and victory screens with sounds and post process
- Improve Gun Special usage (Animation, Camera shake, better visibility of affected area, …)
Fix:
- Fix Kickable state on the Tuto Peasant is not displaying both status at once
- Fix Pressure plate Traps are now properly activating
