Patch R.1.1.41 - 10/27/2023

Improvements

• Shop now allows spaces in scroll search.

• Shop no longer clears the search for scrolls after a purchase.

• Lobby Personalization now has tooltips to show the role of the selected Scroll.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue that caused an error when reloading the game on some localized languages.

• Fixed an issue where scrolls would sometimes be grayed out in lobby Personalization.