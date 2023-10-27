 Skip to content

My Little Universe update for 27 October 2023

My Little Universe v1.3.2 - Hot Fix #02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Technical Improvements

  • VSync is now available in the settings
  • You can now toggle an option to move the camera without holding the right mouse button

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the players experienced stutters during autosaving
  • Fixed an issue with skin pickups not getting saved as soon as they are picked up
  • Fixed an issue with screen flickering when switching from save slot screen to coop screen
  • Fixed a problem with the shark fin not disappearing after the player disconnected
  • Adjusted teleporter billboard sizes in Dragonora and Egyptium dungeons
  • Fixed issue with completion of Egyptium Dungeon - Arable Lands 97%.

