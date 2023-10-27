My Little Universe v1.3.2 - Hot Fix #02

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Technical Improvements
- VSync is now available in the settings
- You can now toggle an option to move the camera without holding the right mouse button
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the players experienced stutters during autosaving
- Fixed an issue with skin pickups not getting saved as soon as they are picked up
- Fixed an issue with screen flickering when switching from save slot screen to coop screen
- Fixed a problem with the shark fin not disappearing after the player disconnected
- Adjusted teleporter billboard sizes in Dragonora and Egyptium dungeons
- Fixed issue with completion of Egyptium Dungeon - Arable Lands 97%.
