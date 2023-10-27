 Skip to content

Midnight Heist update for 27 October 2023

Bugs fixes - 27.10.23

  • fixed some achievements not triggering
  • fixed a bug where you couldn't open the door in the tutorial
  • fixed a bug where you can no longer get into lobbies due to certain skins

