BOO! It's the Halloween Truck or Treat Event + Patch #8

Hello-ween truckers!

It's that time of year, the time when spirits rise, ghouls emerge from the gloom, and monsters of all sorts lurk just out of sight, hiding in the corner of your eye.

In Alaskan Road Truckers the spookiest of seasons has begun with a bang, scream, and a terrified whimper. Welcome, truckers, to the Truck or Treat Halloween Event!

Truck or Treat Halloween Event



Halloween has hit the haulage business with a spooky smash. Throughout Alaska you'll find that things have taken on a touch of the macabre, giving Alaskan Road Truckers a terrifying twist!

Here's what you can expect to find out on the roads, alone, with no-one to find you...

New horrifying Halloween skin for every truck

20 terrifying Halloween decals

Spooktakular customization parts such as vampire bat wings

Special new cargo: THE WORLD'S BIGGEST PUMPKINS

And maybe something lurks deep within your HQ. Maybe you should go there...or not... It's enough to send shivers down your spine. This event runs from today, the 27th of October, for two weeks - so hit the road and experience the scariest season of all from the comfort of your truck!

But that's not all - if you're bold enough to take to the roads this Halloween then you'll also be able take part in the Great Pumpkin King Hunt.

The Great Pumpkin King Hunt!



Somewhere in the world the Pumpkin King awaits truckers who are brave enough to search it out.

Who is it? What does it want? What does it look like? Well we're not going to make it that easy for you!

If you find the Pumpkin King, take a screenshot and post it on the #alaskan-screenshots channel in our Discord. The first to find the Pumpkin King and report back with a screenshot posted in that channel will win a SPOOKY REWARD!*

*reward may not be that spooky

Patch Notes

Today's update isn't just a truckload of spooky fun, we've also got a patch for you! Here's what's changed:

Fix for cargo spawns in Susitna

Fix for trailer spawn in Prudhoe Bay workshop

Added Trebory Milk Farm trailer

Changed Parameters of the trucks to make their top speeds more realistic

Fixed dashboards speedometers in Eagle One

Windshield now freezes more easily during Winter

Corrected navigation to Logistic Locations in Palmer, Sutton-Alpine, Chickaloon, Glennallen

Small shader-related optimization fixes

AI now should overtake the truck with trailer attached

Added icon to represent broken headlights

Brigthened up the night a bit

Turn indicator should now not pop up when route is not set

No snowfall under gas station sheds Known issue #1: We are aware of a rare instance when loading a game, when you play as the sunglasses guy (not the DLC one), you may not see any truck interactions. In this case reloading the game should solve the problem, but we are working on a fix for this with a future update.

Known issue #2: In this patch if you cancel a job, your backup save will be removed. When you complete another job, your backup save will be reinstated. We will be introducing an update to fix this and make sure that backup saves can never be removed.

