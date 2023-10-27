 Skip to content

Legend Of Calvas Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Minor bug Fix

🛠️ Fixed a bug where if the player paused the game and saved/loaded too fast, after lighting the frozen torch at the beginning of the arcane spire, The door would remain shut upon loading, and the torch no longer frozen. resulting in progression being blocked. This issue is now resolved.

I am also looking into an issue right now where it appears some archer enemies behave as if they have lost sight of the player sometimes.

I will be doing my very best to get this first part of the game completely bug free, so that I may move on to finishing the next part of the game! All of your bug reports and feedback help me tremendously!

