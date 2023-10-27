Patch v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12556916 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Mercenaries here is the latest patch notes hot off the presses.

Please remember to review the game as that helps your fellow gamers find the game and us with visibility,

If there's an issue that hasn't been resolved below please visit the forums or discord to report your issues.

FIXES

Fixed Staff's Beam not scaling with Speed Bonus stat

Fixed Wyvan Village's Wyvern Statue saying you get +20 Skill points and +10 stat points when its the other way around

Fixed familiars all having the same favorite food

Can no longer swim out of bounds when swimming off the lava ring around Wyvern Castle

Fixed Ninja's Dexterity Increase skill giving you 3% more Dex per point instead of 2%. (Sorry Ninja chads)

Fixed Hunter's Bandolier skill not working with Ninja's Double skill

Fixed Barbarian's Twister skill not working with Ninja's Double skill

CHANGES

Guild Lady's official name is now "Karen", set your character name to this and it'll unlock the Guild Lady sprite.

Added a set of Teleporters that teleports you from the Entrance of Wyvern Castle to the End and vice versa, they appear after you beat the game.

Total Chests Opened achievement now rechecks after reloading save file. (incase it bugged and didnt apply the first time you get the required amount)

When feeding familiars, the cursor no longer resets to the first button if you still have more of that item after feeding

BALANCING (oh noooooo)